KPL Transfers: Chemelil Sugar on standby to replace any departing players - Charles Odera

Odera believes the club will be in a better position to fill the void which will be left by players joining other teams

Sugar assistant coach Charles Odera claims the club will be ready to replace any players who want to leave the club in the current transfer window.

Striker Lucas Waitere remains the only player who has been confirmed to have left the club and Odera is hopeful the club can replace him.

"Chemelil Sugar always go for low key players whom we train and give the platform to showcase their talents on a bigger stage," Odera told Goal.

"Waitere has left and we can say we will get one to fill the void and as always we have summoned a number of players we scouted from school games and those from the nationwide league."

Howeverm the tactician did not state the particular players the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side expects to have at its disposal ahead of the season's kick-off.

"For now, I cannot clearly confirm the number of players to arrive for trials and pre-season. As football nature dictates, you can summon a player but in the end, he fails to come and joins another club. So we will wait until we resume for the pre-season programme so as to know the exact number of player we will have then," he added.

Odera further hinted to an intensive pre-season session for his club.

"We are in contacts with other clubs to see whether we can organize friendly matches with them. We desire to play at least one match in every weekend in order to keep our team fit and find the scoring touch before we start the league," concluded Odera.

The Sugar Millers will start the 2019/20 KPL season with a match against Zoo FC on September 1, before another two tough matches against and on September 14 and 22 respectively.