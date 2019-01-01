KPL Transfers: Bandari FC courting former Sofapaka keeper Ndikumana

The Dockers have turned to the Burundian custodian to replace Farouk Shikalo, who quit to sign for Yanga of Tanzania

Coastal -based side FC are in talks with former custodian Justin Ndikumana with an aim of signing him.

The Burundian was dropped by the 2009 league champions for the 2019/20 season as the club aims at restructuring to be competitive again.

Coach Bernard Mwalala has confirmed the club is in negotiations with the custodian but nothing has been formalized.

"We are negotiating with Ndikumana, yes, but we have not finished the talks, all I can say is that we are close,” Mwalala told Goal.

“He [Ndikumana], is a good goalkeeper with massive experience, and his coming will boost us in that department.

“We lost Shikalo [Farouk] to Yanga, and we need a replacement and Ndikumana fits the bill. He will add more depth in the goalkeeping department ahead of the busy season.”

The Dockers finished second in the league last season and managed to win the FKF .

As a result, they will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup this season. On Saturday, they will host Sudanese side Shendi in the preliminary round at Kasarani Stadium.