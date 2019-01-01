KPL Transfers: Bandari confirm the exit of Farouk Shikalo to Yanga SC

The Dockers finally give in to keeping keeper Shikalo who will now cross over to Tanzania to sign for Yanga SC

custodian Farouk Shikalo has finally left the club to join Yanga SC of .

The Dockers team manager Edward Oduor has confirmed to Goal the former Muhoroni Youth goalkeeper will sign for Yanga on a two-year contract.

“It is now official and not rumours anymore. Shikalo has reached a deal to sign for Yanga and all is now done and sealed,” Oduor told Goal in an exclusive interview at the Cecafa Cup in Rwanda.

“Yanga officials followed us [Bandari] all the way to Kigali for discussions. The agreement between the player, Yanga and Bandari was arrived at in Kigali and he [Shikalo) leaves with our blessings.

“As Bandari, we would also like wish the player all the best and thank him for the services he rendered to the club after signing two seasons ago.”

The exit of Shikalo means Bandari is left with only two goalkeepers - Mustapha Oduor, who was signed from , and Michael Wanyika, who arrived from Kakamega .