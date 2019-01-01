KPL Transfers: Bandari confirm signing of Justin Ndikumana from Sofapaka

The Dockers have completed the signing of the Burundian international, ahead of the start of the KPL season

head coach Bernard Mwalala has confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana from .

Ndikumana has been signed by the Dockers to replace Farouk Shikalo, who left to join Tanzanian giants Yanga SC, and Mwalala is satisfied with the replacement.

"We have brought a goalkeeper (Ndikumana) with the same capability as Farouk [Shikalo] and we also have Wanyika so I have no problem at all with our goalkeeping department," Mwalala told reporters after their Caf Confederation Cup match against Shendi at Kasarani.

"All the problems in the goalkeeping department have been solved so far."

Mwalala also praised Michael Wanyika, who was between the sticks as Bandari were held to a 0-0 draw by the Sudanese side.

"And you saw it in the match, the goalkeeper [Wanyika] and the defenders are the people who kept us in the game. The midfielders and the strikers were slightly off," the coach added.

Ndikumana, Wanyika, and former goalkeeper Mustapha Oduor are the three main goalkeepers for Bandari now as they engage in continental assignments as well as the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

Ndikumana was signed by Sofapaka before the 2018/19 season started and was John Baraza's first-choice custodian, and the Burundian proved an able replacement of Mathias Kigonya. He won the KPL player of the month award in March after a series of good performance in the league.

Ndikumana also played in the African Cup of Nations Cup in and left Sofapaka thereafter alongside Stephen Waruru, Mike Oduor, Piston Mutamba, Mousa Omar, Dennis Odhiambo, Justin Mico, Umaru Kasumba, Ibrahim Kajuba, and Cliff Kasuti.