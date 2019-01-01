KPL Transfers: Ambitious Wazito FC seal the signing of Elvis Rupia

Wazito FC have added to their firepower with the acquisition of striker Elvis Rupia ahead of the new season

Wazito FC have completed the signing of forward Elvis Rupia from Zambian side Power Dynamos.

The former attacker has been training with the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions who are keen to strengthen the team after earning promotion to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The club's Director Solomon Alubala has confirmed the signing of the attacker.

“We have signed Rupia on a two-and-a-half-year deal, he is now our player and we are happy to have acquired his services,” Alubala told Goal.

Rupia departed for Zambia in July 2018 having scored 15 goals for the Sugar Millers.

The striker has been quoted by the club's official portal saying he is ready to help the team perform.

“It’s great to be back in the local scene and turning out for Wazito FC is a proud moment for me. I am looking forward to giving my all to ensure the team achieves its season target.”

Coincidentally, Rupia's first assignment will be against his former side Nzoia Sugar on August 31 when the new season kicks off.