KPL Transfers: Ali Abondo attends Gor Mahia training as AFC Leopards land Tresor Ndikumana

A round up of all the transfer news and rumours from the Kenyan Premier League including Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Posta Rangers and more

Victor Ali Abondo could be closing in on a return to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) with champions .

Abondo was spotted training with the team on Wednesday morning at Camp Toyoyo as they prepare for the upcoming Cecafa Kagame Cup to be held in Rwanda from July 6 to July 21. Should the forward return, it would be his third stint at the club after his played for them in 2012-2013 and again in 2015-16.

Attacking midfielder Djabel Imanishimwe is apparently on his way to APR from Rayon Sports. Initially, reports had it that he had joined Gor Mahia with the Kenyan club said to have paid $9,000 as part of his sign-on fee. His parent club had on Saturday, through their Twitter handle, confirmed that Imanishimwe was set to join Gor Mahia .

AFC have signed Tresor Ndikumana from Rwandan side Amagajju FC. A source at the Den indicated to Goal that the Burundian has signed a two-year deal with the 13-time KPL champions. His arrival is the first at AFC Leopards and he is tipped to fill the void left by Ezekiel Seda.

Meanwhile, after surviving last season's relegation scare, Posta have gone on to beef up their squad with the arrival of four players. A close source to the club told Goal that Michael Luvutsi has been signed from , Jackson Dwang has been roped in from and Cain Okeyo has been signed from Wazito. John Mwema has been brought in from the National Super League side Bidco United.

Jerry Santo, a former , Simba SC and Gor Mahia player has retired from football and is set to remain at as a member of the club's technical bench.

Finally, reports from indicate that international Pistone Mutamba has left the club. Mutamba signed for the 2009 KPL champions in 2018 but found it hard to force his way into the starting team owing to stiff competition from Umaru Kasumba, John Avire and Kepha Aswani.