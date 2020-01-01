KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards to unveil Mutyaba, Mugheni next week

The two are among more new players who are set to be part of Ingwe in the coming season after agreeing to deals

Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants AFC are set to unveil their new signings next week, Goal can reveal.

A source close to the club has indicated they have already entered into contractual agreements with players from local teams as well as foreign ones.

Ugandan Muzamir Mutyaba, Fabrice Mugheni of the Democratic Republic of Congo and Harrison Mwendwa are among the new players set to be unveiled.

“The three have already signed for the club but more players are going to be unveiled when that time – probably in the coming week- comes,” the source told Goal.

At KCCA, Mutyaba won three league titles, a Cecafa Club Championship title and two Ugandan Cups and was named the Fufa Player of the Year in 2017. Coach Anthony Kimani is understood to be impressed by his experience and hopes it will help the team a great deal.

Previously, he was part of the SC Victoria University side which won the Cup and a Nile Basin Cup. His arrival will add to the number of Ugandans at the Den to two as goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan is expected to remain.

On the other hand, Mugheni is one of the players that left Rwandan giants Rayon Sports in June as the club experienced a mass exodus.

He had joined the Blues for the second time towards the end of the 2017/18 season and played a critical role as they lifted the Rwandan Premier League title in the subsequent season.

The midfielder was the fifth player to leave Rayon Sports after his teammate and goalkeeper Yves Kimenyi and Eric Irambona, who signed for rivals SC Kiyovu.

Eric Rutanga and Eric Iradukunda were the others who left the troubled giants and joined Police FC.

Mugheni had featured for Rayon Sports in 2015 and his stay through to 2017 helped the club win two titles. The first one was the Rwandan Peace Cup in 2016 before the league title in the 2016/17 season.

Mwendwa previously enjoyed a good season at Sharks under coach William Muluya, and was on two occasions called up to the Kenyan national team.

, Wazito FC and are the KPL clubs that have already made public their signings while have been hit the hardest by the exodus of first-teamers.