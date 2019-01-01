KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards to sign Douglas Mokaya and John Wonder

Ingwe have already signed seven players in the ongoing transfer window as they continue to strengthen prior to the start of the Kenyan domestic season

AFC are closing on another two midfielders in the ongoing transfer window, Goal has reliably learned.

Douglas Mokaya of Nairobi Stima and John Wonder from Vihiga Bullets are the players Ingwe are in talks with, and the club aims to rope them in before the transfer window shuts on September 1.

"They are in talks with the club and will probably sign before the week ends," a source privy to the development has told Goal.



"Their quality has impressed the coaching staff and the ball is now in the court of the officials who deal with offering players with contracts."

Mokaya previously played for National Super League (NSL) side Bidco United, while Wonder has played for the defunct Palos FC, Kisumu All-Stars and .

AFC Leopards could also announce the signing of defender Collins Shivachi from and Collins Shichenje from Green Commandos soon.

As Goal reported earlier, Shivachi has been training with AFC Leopards and he is being assessed by coach Andre Cassa Mbungo. Shichenje has already featured in two friendly matches for Ingwe last week - against FC Talanta and Nairobi City Stars.

AFC Leopards have already signed Ugandan goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan on a one-year deal, defenders Soter Kayumba and Robert Ayala, midfielders Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro, and striker Ismail Diarra.