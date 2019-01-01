KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards target goalkeepers Mukolwe and Matasio

The two keepers have been identified as possible targets to be signed before the transfer window closes

AFC are in the market and are looking to sign another two goalkeepers, Goal can reveal.

A close source from the Den has told Goal the club wants to bolster their goalkeeping department before the 2019/20 season resumes in late August.

"The club is aiming to sign two more goalkeepers and eyes have been set on (Eugene) Mukolwe and (Mike) Matasio. There is a need to bring two new faces in that department," the source told Goal.

AFC Leopards have already signed Ugandan international Benjamin Ochan for one year and will rival Ezekiel Owade in goal once the season kicks-off.

Ochan and Owade are the only custodians at the disposal of coach Andre Casa Mbungo in a 10-day pre-season camp at Mumias Sports Complex after Eric Ndayishimiye left the club to join AS Kigali of Rwanda.

Jairus Adira is rumoured to be on his way to join Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Posta thus necessitating the need to sign more custodians.

Should Mukolwe be brought on board, he would be returning to the Den after his stint that started in January 2016 until November 2018. He joined Wazito but left in March this year for Kangemi All-Stars.

Matasio is at National Super League (NSL) side . Last season, AFC Leopards conceded 39 goals and finished the season sitting 11th on the KPL table.