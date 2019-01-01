KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards sign Ugandans Soter Kayumba and Ivan Sekazza

Ingwe is currently just a place from the bottom of the 18-team table with only 16 points from 17 matches

AFC has sealed the services of Ugandan duo Soter Kayumba and Ivan Sekazza.

Kayumba has been turning out for FC with Sekazza, 24, having played for Al Hilal in Sudan.

The thirteen-time league winners have confirmed the arrival of the two forwards on their official portal.

“AFC Leopards Sports Club is delighted to announce the signing of 24-year-old Ugandan attacking Ivan Sekazza on a one-year contract.

“The Ugandan has previously featured for Sudanese outfit Al Hilal and Premier League (UPL) giants Express FC. He is a graduate of the -based Aspire Football Club.

“The club has also secured the services of Rwanda international defender Soter Kayumba, who joins the club on a short term deal from Sofapaka.”

Club Secretary-General Oscar Igaida believes that the two players will help the club get out of their current position.

"These are players who will bring in the much-needed quality in the team. They will help us get out of our current position."

AFC Leopards are lying second last with 17 points.