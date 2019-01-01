KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards sign Tresor Ndikumana

Ndikumana has agreed on a two-year deal with Ingwe and becomes the first signing by the club in the ongoing season

AFC have completed the signing of Burundi midfielder Tresor Ndikumana.

Ingwe have been struggling to fill the void left by former skipper Duncan Otieno in the defensive midfield role, with those signed failing to impress.

Sources from the Den have exclusively revealed to Goal that the Burundian has agreed to join AFC Leopards in order to improve the squad.

Article continues below

"Ndikumana has signed a two-year contract with us, and that is a massive boost for us. This is the season we want to give our best on the pitch, and we are happy to have managed to get a player of his calibre," the source revealed.

The 21-year-old former Amagaju Nyamagabe player is rated among the best young players on the continent, and the Ingwe faithful will hope he can have an immediate impact.

This comes amid reports the club is close to sealing a deal for Hansel Ochieng, who has also agreed on a two-year deal with Leopards.