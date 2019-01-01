KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards sign Soter Kayumba from Sofapaka on a permanent deal

Soter Kayumba joined AFC Leopards in March and went on to become a regular player under Casa Mbungo for the rest of the season

AFC have completed the signing of defender Soter Kayumba from .

Kayumba was signed by Ingwe on loan from Batoto ba Mungu in March this year, and produced some solid displays in the three months he was with the 13-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

Ingwe showed interest in retaining the services of the Rwandan, and it seems they have got their way as the player is with the team in Kakamega for a 10-day camp.

Article continues below

"Yes, we have completed the signing of Kayumba from Sofapaka, he will be part of the team this season and we are happy. He is experienced and talented, and the good thing is that he fitted in our style of play," the source from the club confirmed to Goal.

"I am confident the team will put a better fight this season and compete for top honours domestically."

Goal's source further revealed that some of their new signings for the 2019/20 KPL season will be unveiled on Friday.