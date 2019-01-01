KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards sign Sofapaka defender Soter Kayumba

Kayumba becomes the second defender after David Ochieng to have joined Ingwe in the ongoing transfer window

defender Soter Kayumba has joined AFC .

The Rwanda international moved to the Den on loan until the end of the season, according to a top AFC Leopards' official who spoke to Goal but did not want to be named.

“We have signed him until the end of the season.”

Kayumba becomes the second high profile signing by AFC Leopards, after David 'Cheche' Ochieng as Rwandan tactician Casa Mbungo strengthen his squad for the second leg.

Ingwe is currently 10th on the log, just a place above the automatic relegation zone.