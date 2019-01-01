KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards sign defender Shami Kibwana from KCB

Ingwe are in the process of bolstering their squad as they strive to move from the bottom of the table

AFC have completed the signing of Shami Kibwana from .

Kibwana, who previously played for relegated side Thika United has joined, in order to bolster a faltering Leopards machine.

He has signed on a short loan deal that will see him stay at the Den until the end of the current season.

"We are pleased to announce the signing of Shami Kibwana. The midfielder joins us on a loan deal from KCB FC until the end of the season," the club statement posted on their Twitter account.

The signing has been announced after defender Moses Mburu, who was just returning from an injury, suffered a setback in their 2-1 win over FC three weeks ago.

Ingwe had earlier signed Rwandese Soter Kayumba and Ugandan Ivan Sekazza.

AFC Leopards will host Sugar on Thursday at the Kenyatta Stadium after being eliminated from the by Bungoma Super Stars.