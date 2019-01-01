KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards sign defender Shami Kibwana from KCB
AFC Leopards have completed the signing of Shami Kibwana from KCB.
Kibwana, who previously played for relegated side Thika United has joined, in order to bolster a faltering Leopards machine.
He has signed on a short loan deal that will see him stay at the Den until the end of the current season.
"We are pleased to announce the signing of Shami Kibwana. The midfielder joins us on a loan deal from KCB FC until the end of the season," the club statement posted on their Twitter account.
CLUB UPDATE— AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) April 3, 2019
The signing has been announced after defender Moses Mburu, who was just returning from an injury, suffered a setback in their 2-1 win over Tusker FC three weeks ago.
Ingwe had earlier signed Rwandese Soter Kayumba and Ugandan Ivan Sekazza.
AFC Leopards will host Chemelil Sugar on Thursday at the Kenyatta Stadium after being eliminated from the Shield Cup by Bungoma Super Stars.