KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards sign Collins Shichenje from Green Commandos

Ingwe have roped in the promising youngster from the lower league side ahead of the start of the Kenyan domestic season

AFC have signed Collins Shichenje from Green Commandos, Goal can reveal.

A close source to the club has confirmed the youngster is set to join Ingwe during the course of the week. AFC Leopards have already signed seven players after another eight left at the end of June.

"Shichenje is a proper talent and the club will sign him on a three-year deal. Members of the coaching department are enticed with him and see him as a key player in the future," the source said.

Defenders Soter Kayumba and Robert Ayala, midfielders Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro and strikers Hansel Ochieng and Ismail Diarra have been signed already by the former Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan has also been roped in for one year after the departures of Jairus Adira and Eric Ndayishimiye.

Leopards will start the 2019/20 season against Kakamega on August 31 at Bukhungu Stadium.