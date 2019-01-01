KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards reveal details for Paul Were contract

The Harambee Stars winger was unveiled at the Den for a second stint having left the club five years ago

AFC sealed the services of Paul Were on Monday, allowing the speedy winger to make a return to the club he left about five years ago.

Ingwe's Secretary General Oscar Igaida has revealed to Goal the details of the deal the Harambee Stars winger signed with the club.

“(Paul) Were is here with us until the end of the season; he signed a three months’ contract but we might review it after it expires. All parties had to be comfortable with it, but nobody knows what might happen after the end of the season,” Igaida told Goal in an interview.

Other players who joined AFC Leopards on a short-term period include defender David Ochieng and Soter Kayumba. The latter is on loan from FC and has impressed for the side Kenyan Premier League ( ) side.

Ingwe have played a total of 21 matches, winning seven, drawing five and losing nine and are currently placed 10th on the KPL table with 26 points.