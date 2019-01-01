KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards resign speedy winger Paul Were

Goal exclusively reported last week that Were had arrived in the country and was negotiating to return to the Den

AFC have completed the signing of speedy winger Paul Were and Boniface Mukhekhe.

Mukhekhe from Mount United has penned a deal that will see him spend time at the Den for the next two years.

Were who is making a return to AFC Leopards has also been confirmed as a new signing but details of his contract were not immediately confirmed by Ingwe.

"AFC Leopards is pleased to announce the signing Boniface Wafula Mukhekhe from Mt.Kenya United on a two-year contract." Leopards said in a statement that appeared on their Facebook page.

After leading AFC Leopards past Sugar, coach Andre Casa Mbungo had lamented a thin squad at his disposal and urged the officials to increase the squad depth if they are to compete with top Kenya Premier League ( ) rivals.

“We lack depth, unlike the teams that are top of the table and this should be an area of concern going forward. Leopards are a big club and need more players in order to challenge for big things.

"For now, I have like just 18 players and that means I cannot rotate the players and allow the rest to take a break. It is a challenge and I hope it will be resolved. You know that fatigue leads to a lapse of concentration and that can cost a club a number of matches." Mbungo said at Kenyatta stadium.

Soter Kayumba, Ivan Sekazza, and Shami Kibwana had been signed before as Leopards, who managed a second consecutive win over at Afraha on Sunday, continue to strengthen in the ongoing transfer window.