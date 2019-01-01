KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards promote youth player Clark Achuka to senior team

AFC Leopards have promoted youngster Clark Achuka to play for the senior team.

The club have confirmed that Achuka, who has been featuring for the junior side – AFC Leopards Cubs – has signed a five-year contract to earn promotion to the senior team.

Achuka will now be eligible to play for Ingwe in the Kenyan Premier League.

Achuka was the 2018 FKF Nairobi West Regional League top scorer with 24 goals and has been training with the senior team before the promotion.

Ingwe are currently sitting at position 11 on the 18-team table after amassing six points from five matches.