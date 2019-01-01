KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards promote young midfielder from the junior team

Ingwe have been actively involved in the mid-season transfer window as they strive to move from the relegation zone

Thirteen-time Kenyan Premier League ( ) champions AFC have promoted midfielder Austin Odhiambo from the junior team.

The 20-year-old has been performing well for the Cubs in the Nairobi West County league and his performance caught the eye of the senior team technical bench.

Odhiambo has signed a two-year contract and club’s Secretary General Oscar Igaida believes that he will be an asset for the team.

“Odhiambo is just 20 years-old but what he does on the pitch is great; we have decided to bring him to the senior team where he will develop further and help us as well," Igaida told Goal.

"In a couple of seasons, we believe he will be a very instrumental player and a key member in our team.”

The youngster scored 20 goals for the Cubs last season and has hit the back of the net eight times already in the current season.

He joins Paul Were, who signed a three-month contract with Ingwe, as well as Boniface Mukhekhe, who joined on a two-year contract.