KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards open talks to sign winger Paul Were

Goal understands the Harambee Stars winger is already in the country and could sign for the struggling side this window

AFC are on the verge of signing international Paul Were, Goal understands.

The winger is understood to have arrived in Kenya on Friday in order to complete contract negotiations with the Kenya Premier League ( ) side.

Were initially joined AFC Leopards from in 2012, where he signed a one-year contract.

He was named the man of the match on his debut in a 1-0 win over , a match in which he provided the assist for Allan Wanga to score the solitary goal of the game.

Were was part of the Harambee Stars team that traveled to Acra to face in the final Group F match of the Afcon qualifier.

He joined Kazakhstan Premier League side FK Kaisar on a one-year contract last year, from Greek third-tier side FC Kalamata, where he had spent six months.

“I can confirm that we have started talks to sign Were but I don’t want to pre-empt what we have already discussed. We will make it official when he signs,” a source privy to the transfer told Goal on Saturday.

After rumours surrounding his time at the Den intensified in 2014, Were left to join in on July that year. He terminated his contract with the side upon their relegation in 2015.

He was not out for long and signed for Kalloni in Greece three month later, and joined Turkish side Denizlispor on a one-year deal in August 2016.