KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards on the verge of signing Hansel Ochieng

AFC Leopards have been tracking Ochieng since last season and they could finally land their target

AFC are on the verge of completing the signing of attacker Hansel Ochieng, Goal has learned.

The attacker was one of the key performers for the Sugar Millers last season and managed to score six goals. Nzoia Sugar chairman Yappets Mokua has confirmed the deal is in the latter stages and an announcement is imminent.

"It is true, Leopards have shown interest in signing Ochieng, and we have agreed on most of the things. I believe they will complete everything before the end of the week, nothing much is remaining," Mokua told Goal.

Leopards, who finished 11th last season with 43 points, resumed training on Monday.

The team will leave for Kakamega County, where they will camp for 10 days as they prepare for the new season.