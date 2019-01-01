KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards officially unveil seven players

AFC Leopards have signed the following players in order to bolster their squad ahead of the 2019/20 season where they aim to compete for trophies

AFC have unveiled their new signings at Mumias Sports Complex ahead of the new campaign.

Among the unveiled players is the Rwandan defender Soter Kayumba who completed his permanent move to Ingwe from after initially joining on loan in March.

Hansel Ochieng, a striker who was roped in from Kenyan Premier League ( ) rivals has been introduced after signing a two-year contract.

Defensive midfielder Tresor Ndikumana, who was signed from Amagaju FC of Rwanda, joins the former KPL champions alongside Vincent Habamahoro who is an offensive midfielder. The lengths of their contracts have not been made public.

Article continues below

Defender Robert Mudenyu Ayala joins Ingwe from KPL side and is expected to fill the void left by former captain Abdalla Shitu.

Ugandan goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan has also been unveiled and will compete with Ezekiel Owade for goal-post duties. The departure of Eric Ndayishimiye forced AFC Leopards to look for his replacement and Ochan has now joined on a one-year deal. Malian striker Ismail Diarra is the seventh signing by Ingwe.

Leopards will open their upcoming season with a match against Kakamega on September 1 at Bukhungu Stadium.