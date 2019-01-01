KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards now turn focus to John Avire of Sofapaka

Ingwe are keen to strengthen their striking area and are actively involved in the current transfer window

AFC is aiming at making a transfer swoop for striker John Avire, Goal can reveal.

Ingwe is in a dire need of getting an attacker and Avire is among the players, who are in the team’s shopping list. A source at the Den as confirmed that the National Executive Council, NEC, is still undecided whether the team should go for Piston Mutamba or Avire.

“I can authoritatively tell you that NEC has deliberated on adding attackers in the current transfer window. Well, it was either Mutamba or Avire, we are yet to decide because both are good strikers. We will make a decision soon and if all goes well we will announce the deal soonest.

“It will be a loan deal, probably until the end of the season, but whoever we are bringing in will be effective.”

Avire scored the lone goal to help Batoto ba Mungu defeat Ingwe in a Kenyan Premier League outing on Wednesday.