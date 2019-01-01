KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards not done yet in the transfer market - Tom Juma

Leopards could approach more players before the transfer window closes on September 1, having signed seven already

AFC are not done with business in the transfer window, the club's football operations manager Tom Juma has said.

The club have already signed seven players and are looking to add another to bolster the squad before the start of the 2019/20 Kenyan domestic season.

Ingwe have been at Mumias Sports Complex for pre-season training and are expected to end it on July 27, before another two-week training programme in Nairobi.

"We are looking to sign five players at maximum before the transfer window closes and the emphasis lies on the need of offensive wingers, a striker and two goalkeepers," Juma told Goal.

"We will finish the transfer business once we return to Nairobi after our 10-day camp in Mumias."

He also responded to rumours about goalkeepers Eugene Mukolwe and Mike Matasio, who have been earmarked for potential moves to the Den.

"Of course, many names have been floated and Mukolwe and Matasio have also been suggested but as a club, we have not settled on any one of them so far. In due time you will get to know the players we will sign," added the former international.

Meanwhile, Juma revealed why striker Castro Likhanga was released after training with the team at Mumias.

"He trained with us for the last week but we have released him so far. After that period of training, we felt he will not fit into our system that is why we had to let him go. Otherwise, he is a good player only he could not fit into the team's system," Juma concluded.