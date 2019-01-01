KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards miss out signing Tanzanian forward Eliud Ambokile

Ingwe were keen to sign the former Mbeya FC striker but the deal failed to go through on deadline day

AFC have missed out on a deal to sign star Tanzanian forward Eliud Ambokile, Goal can exclusively report.

Ambokile, who has scored 24 goals in the Tanzanian league over the past two seasons, transferred to 's Black Leopards in January but is yet to make an appearance for the club after failing to secure a work permit.

Thus the PSL side tried to loan the player to ’s AFC Leopards and discussions have been going on through the week.

It is believed that the player had agreed to join coach Casa Mbungo's club for the months of April, May, and June but the talks broke down following a disagreement between the two teams over who will pay the player's Sh300, 000 monthly salary.

Besides Ambokile, Ingwe also missed out on duo Pistone Mutamba and John Avire, 's Otanga Derrick and Malian forward Moussa Camara.

However, the club managed to re-sign Harambee Stars winger Paul Were (unattached) and Boniface Mukhekhe from on the final day of the transfer window on Monday night.