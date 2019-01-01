KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards latest signings will be vital in future - Juma

Ingwe have signed three more players in the last two days

AFC football operations manager Tom Juma has hailed the three new signings made by the club recently.

Ingwe have signed full-back Collins Shivachi from , Collins Shichenje from Green Commandos and Vihiga Bullets' John Wanda. Juma feels the latest signings will prove vital for AFC Leopards in future.

"The new players have impressed the bench from the training sessions they have engaged in. I know they are good additions to the team and will prove helpful in the long run. Shivachi is an experienced player so we expect good cover on our right-back side once the season begins," Juma told Goal.

"Shichenje is still a young player and represents the future for the club. Wanda will hopefully bring stability to our midfield and we also hope to have enough cover in the area."

The arrival of Shichenje and Wanda are tipped to create a midfield cushion for Ingwe who had to play most of their matches last season without key midfielders. Defender David Ochieng was at some point deployed in the area by head coach Casa Mbungo.

"There was a time we had a lot of injuries sometime last season and I hope the additions will help the club have ready cover if such a case arises again," Juma concluded.

Ingwe will start the new 2019/20 season with a match against Kakamega at Bukhungu Stadium on September 1.