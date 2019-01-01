KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards keeper Jairus Adira confirmed at Posta Rangers
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Posta Rangers have confirmed the signing of eight players, with former AFC Leopards goalkeeper Jairus Adira among them.
The club struggled last season, and had to win the relegation/promotion playoffs against National Super League (NSL) side Nairobi Stima to remain in the top tier.
From their official Facebook site, the John Kamau led side also confirmed the signings of goalkeeper Byrne Omondi and striker Bill George from Tusker, midfielder Michael Luvutsi from Bandari and Cain Okeyo from Wazito.
Others who have joined the Mailmen are defenders Michael Apudo and Dinkem Mwema from Sony Sugar and Bidco United respectively. Midfielder Jackson Dwang has also been confirmed from Nzoia Sugar.
Posta Rangers are targeting an ambitious top eight finish in the 2019/20 season and hope to avoid the struggles witnessed in the previous season.