KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards keen to sign Ugandan star Ssentamu for problem position

The team has already released several players to create space for new arrivals as suggested by coach Casa Mbungo

AFC are chasing the signature of Revenue Authority (URA) holding midfielder Siraji Ssentamu.

Ingwe have struggled in that department since the departure of their former captain Duncan Otieno to Zambia's Nkana FC.

Collins ‘Gattuso’ Okoth, Victor Majid and David Ochieng’ are the players who have been tried in that position but have not lived up to expectations.

A source from the Den has confirmed to Goal that discussions are underway, and sooner or later the player will be in the country to sign a long term deal before the new season kicks off in August.

“Ssentamu is a good player and we are negotiating on the possibility of bringing him to the Den. He is one of the players coach Casa Mbungo feels can have an immediate impact in the team,” the source told Goal on Thursday.

“The club is targeting several top players but that will happen late this month or early next month.”

Ingwe are targeting the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) title, and have extended the contract of coach Mbungo to 2021.