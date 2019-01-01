KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards keen to sign Sofapaka striker Pistone Mutamba

Ingwe is active in the transfer window and are eyeing three more signings before the second leg of the top tier league kicks-off

AFC have shown interest to sign striker Pistone Mutamba.

A top source at the Den has confirmed to Goal that Mutamba is among the players being targeted before the transfer window shuts down.

“We are looking at Pistone (Mutamba). We want to beef up the striking area and hopefully, he will agree to our terms. We want a striker, who can get us the goals and Mutamba is that kind of the striker we are looking for.”

Article continues below

Mutamba joined Batoto ba Mungu from Wazito last season but has struggled with injuries, and is yet to feature prominently for the side this term.

Ingwe has already signed former defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng on a short term deal as they strive to perform better in the second leg.

Other players in Ingwe’s transfer list include Rwandan defensive midfielder Richard Kalissa and Dennis Odhiambo, also from Sofapaka.