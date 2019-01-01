KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards keen to sign John Avire from Sofapaka

Ingwe have openly shown interest in signing the Harambee Stars striker from Batoto ba Mungu before the new season kicks off

AFC have emerged as clear favourities to land the signature of striker John Avire.

A source within the club has confirmed to Goal they have already opened talks with Batoto ba Mungu to acquire the services of the player, who featured for ’s Harambee Stars at the finals in .

Avire was included in the Kenya squad at the expense of experienced strikers Jesse Were and Allan Wanga and went on to put a good show especially in the Group C match against which they won 3-2.

“The coach has shown keen interest and we want to sign the player before the new season kicks off on August 31,” the source told Goal on Monday.

“Even before the Afcon, coach Casa Mbungo had mentioned to us about the player and he has insisted again we go for his signature. We will talk to Sofapaka and see if we can sign the player.

“We want quality players who can help the team do better and that is why we have gone for Avire. We are also in talks to sign two foreign players from Rwanda and Burundi.”

Ingwe struggled last season and managed a 7th place finish in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).