KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards join race to sign ex-Gor Mahia defender

Ingwe have joined Batoto ba Mungu in the race to sign the ex-K’Ogalo skipper as they strive to beef up their squad for new season

AFC have joined the race to acquire the services of former defender Musa Mohammed.

Goal can exclusively reveal that Ingwe already have an eye on signing the ex-KOgalo captain, who is currently a free agent after ending his two-year contract with Nkana FC of Zambia.

A source within the club, who did not want to be named, has told Goal they have shortlisted the player among those who will be signed before the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season kicks off in August.

“We already have a list of players we are targeting to sign and I can openly tell you that Mohammed is among them,” the source told Goal on Monday.

“The club is keen to sign young and experienced as we want to do well in the new season, we want to fight for the title and the list of players, we already have Mohammed is among them and that is for sure and we will talk to him when the right time comes.”

were the first club in the top-flight to show interest in signing the player after club president Elly Kalekwa told Goal he was a keen admirer of the defender, who won the KPL title with Gor Mahia.

“It is not an open secret that Sofapaka have always wanted to sign Musa [Mohammed], since we engaged him last season before he left for Zambia,” Kalekwa told Goal last Tuesday.

“I am informed he is now a free agent after ending his contract with Nkana but we have not reached out or talked to him, we will talk to him when the right time comes, he is a good player, who can fit in well into our squad and give us the leadership quality that we want in the team.”

In a recent interview, Mohammed revealed he had enjoyed his stay at Nkana and was looking at extending his contract with the club soon.

“I could renew my deal at Nkana,” Mohammed was quoted by Nairobi News. “I have enjoyed my stay at Nkana and even though we did not win titles over there, we had some great success especially in the continental matches.

“Life in Zambia and is almost the same and the club is professionally run. Other clubs have shown interest in my services and we have had some talks. I have an elaborate decision to make on the way forward. I hope to have some news soon.”

Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) are also among the clubs that have reportedly shown an interest in signing the defender.