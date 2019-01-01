KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards join race to sign Dennis Odhiambo

Ingwe have shown keen interest to sign the Harambee Stars player before the transfer window shuts down

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side AFC have entered the race to sign midfielder Dennis Odhiambo.

The Harambee Stars ace was among the eight players released by on Wednesday.

A top source at the Den has confirmed to Goal they have started negotiating with the player over a possible transfer before the window shuts.

“We are talking to Dennis [Odhiambo] and we hope a deal will be reached before the transfer window comes to a close,” the source told Goal .

“Now he is a free agent, we hope the deal will be concluded as soon as possible. We also want to move in as fast as we can before other teams engage him.

“He [Odhiambo] is a good player with the experience which AFC Leopards needs to perform at the top level and the coach is also keen we sign him.”

Other players released by Batoto ba Mungu include Stephen Waruru, Justin Ndikumana, Mousa Omar, Pistone Mutamba, Cliff Kasuti, Mike Oduor and Ibrahim Kajuba.

Kenyan champions and are the other teams being linked with a move to Odhiambo, who captained Harambee Stars during the recent African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifier against .