KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards have until Friday to pay Kayumba fee - Kalekwa

Kalekwa wants AFC Leopards to pay for Kayumba's transfer fee by Friday or they risk losing him altogether

AFC have until Friday the 19th to pay the transfer fee for defender Soter Kayumba, president Elly Kalekwa has revealed to Goal.

Kayumba was signed by Leopards on loan in March this year and went on to put on impressive performances that helped the team to finish in 11th position. Despite reports indicating Ingwe have completed the move, Sofapaka President Kalekwa has denied the release.

"Yes, we reached an agreement with the player and club over the transfer and the funds were to be deposited in our accounts on July 18, but nothing has been done yet, "Kalekwa told Goal in an exclusive interview.

"If nothing is done by Friday, then we will have no option but ask the player to join the others in training and AFC Leopards can forget about signing him. As Sofapaka, we definitely want to do things in a professional way."

This comes amid reports the player is with AFC Leopards in Mumias, preparing for the 2019/20 season.