KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards have got it right with new signings – Omollo

Ingwe have already brought on board seven new signings as they gear up for the new Kenyan Premier League season which is set to start on August 31

Former FC coach Sammy Omollo feels AFC have made quality signings in the ongoing transfer window.

Ingwe have confirmed seven new players already; Soter Kayumba, Hansel Ochieng, Tresor Ndikumana, Vincent Habamahor, Robert Mudenyu, Benjamin Ochan and Ismail Diarra – ahead of the new season which kicks off on August 31.

Omollo is optimistic the 13-time league champions will have a say in the 2019/20 season if the players perform as they did at their former teams.

“To be honest I am impressed with what I have seen at Leopards, it seems they have learned from their previous mistakes and are getting it right this time around,” Omollo told Goal in an interview.

“They are doing their business in an orderly manner, and have gone for real quality, players who will help them.

“I believe this time around Ingwe will do better in the league, and it will be interesting to see how competitive it will be. Even the players they dropped were not that good, I feel the team is on the right path.”

AFC Leopards are currently in Mumias where they have pitched camp ahead of the new season which kicks off at the end of the month.