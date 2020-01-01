KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards eyeing Mwendwa from Kariobangi Sharks

The Ingwe boss confirms they have entered talks to lure the offensive player ahead of the new season

AFC have shown keen interest to sign midfielder Harrison Mwendwa ahead of the new season.

Ingwe are keen to strengthen their squad as they have vowed to end their 22-year wait for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) trophy by wrestling it from rivals in the 2020-21 season.

The club chairman Dan Shikanda has admitted they are interested in signing the Sharks player to help beef up their midfield area which was their main undoing in the just-concluded season.

“Yes, we have had an interest in the player who is a very creative midfielder and I believe he will add the much-needed impetus in the attack,” Shikanda is quoted saying by People Sports.

“He is open to talks with AFC Leopards’ management but we cannot finalise his paperwork for now because of the vagaries of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hopefully, that will be done later.”

Mwendwa has enjoyed a good season at Sharks under coach William Muluya, and was on two occasions called up to the Kenyan national team.

In a recent interview, Shikanda revealed he was confident the club will not go 30 years without winning the KPL title and are determined to win the league title soon to avoid waiting as long as .

Liverpool finally won the league title after a 30-year wait and Leopards, who won their last title in 1998, are keen to avoid that length of time without a league title

“Liverpool went for 30 years without a Premier League title. We have gone 22 years and we don’t want to go the Liverpool way. We are keen to build a team that will lift the KPL title sooner,” Shikanda told Goal.

Shikanda also confirmed they will not take any risks with their signings as they still have a young squad that can help them to fight for the titles.

“We believe in continuity and that is why we are going to be cautious about the players we sign and release. But for a fact, we have a very young and strong team that can continue working together for years to come," Shikanda added.

"Therefore, we are not going to gamble on any signings.

Ingwe have also been linked with a move for former captain Duncan Otieno and ex-Gor Mahia skipper Musa Mohammed, both who turn out for Nkana FC in Zambia.