KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards close to securing Hansel Ochieng signing from Nzoia Sugar

The paperwork is nearly done on Ochieng's move to the Den ahead of the 2019/20 season

AFC are closing in on striker Hansel Ochieng.

The club has been long time suitors for the forward and they look set to land their target this time around. A close source to the player told Goal Ochieng was set to be unveiled by Ingwe on Thursday.

"Ochieng's move to AFC Leopards is all but a done deal. In fact, he was to be officially launched today (Thursday) but his release letter has not been availed by Nzoia Sugar. He will get it (the letter) only when AFC Leopards pay the transfer money agreed upon," the source said.

"Otherwise his move will happen before the season as he has had fruitful personal talks with AFC Leopards."

The club has only signed Tresor Ndikumana from Rwandan side Amagajju FC in the ongoing transfer window and Ochieng, who scored six goals last season, could be the second arrival.

Meanwhile, Kakamega and have emerged as the front runners in the race to sign Stephen Etyang of Nzoia Sugar.

"Etyang is still weighing his options on which club to join now that he sees his future beyond Nzoia Sugar," a source close to the forward has intimated to Goal.

Yappets Mokua, the Nzoia Sugar chairman has confirmed talks have been held between them and Posta on the possible transfer of Jackson Dwang.

Initial reports had indicated the midfielder had already joined but Mokua insists the talks are still in the early stages.

"We have talked with them but we have not yet struck a deal that will see Dwang cross to their side. Numerous issues including the transfer money are still things we are talking about," Mokua told Goal.

Should Ochieng, Dwang and Etyang leave, it would add to another exit already experienced at the club where Patrick Otieno has joined and head coach Godfrey Oduor is also set to join as an assistant coach.