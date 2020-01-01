KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards can only re-sign Otieno as a free agent – Shikanda

The Ingwe chairman says they will not mind signing their former captain but only if he becomes a free agent

AFC have claimed they will not mind signing midfielder Duncan Otieno if he becomes a free agent.

Ingwe have promised to beef up their squad as they strive to end their 22-year wait for a Kenyan Premier League ( ) title in the 2020-21 campaign.

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda has openly claimed they are ready to bring back their midfielder, who left the Den to sign for Nkana FC of Zambia, but only if he is a free agent, and also could not rule out a move for former captain Harun Shakava.

“I can neither confirm nor deny we are interested in Duncan and [Shakava], but I think both of them are still contracted at Nkana,” Shikanda is quoted by Standard Sports.

“We don't want to find ourselves into a situation whereby the club makes a crazy asking price because they have seen we have gotten a new sponsor.

“But at the moment, Duncan is out of reach. I wish he was a free agent. However, if he is personally interested to come back, we will take him. He's a big player and we all know his abilities.

“We believe in continuity and that is why we are going to be cautious about the players we sign and release. But for a fact, we have a very young and strong team that can continue working together for years to come.

"Therefore, we are not going to gamble on any signings.

“Though our football is facing some uncertainty, we are talking to a number of players to see how best we can strengthen the team with the little resources we have. We will definitely have a few exits.

"We are trying to handle them amicably so that we can part ways with those who will not be of use to us.”

In a recent interview, Shikanda revealed he was confident the club will not go 30 years without winning the KPL title and are determined to win the league title soon to avoid waiting as long as .

Liverpool won their first title after a 30-year wait and Leopards, who won their last title in 1998 are keen to avoid that length of a period without a league title

“Liverpool went for 30 years without a Premier League title. We have gone 22 years and we don’t want to go the Liverpool way. We are keen to build a team that will lift the KPL title sooner,” Shikanda told Goal.

Apart from Otieno and Shakava, AFC Leopards have also been linked with a move for former Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohammed.