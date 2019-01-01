KPL Transfers: AFC Leopards affirm Isuza has not requested to leave

AFC Leopards have written about the allegations concerning the future of their midfield player

AFC have refuted claims attacking midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has requested to leave the club.

Isuza is currently with Harambee Stars, training ahead of the African Nations Championship (Chan) against . The rest of the AFC Leopards contingent is at Mumias Sports Complex in a 10-day training camp ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The transfer rumour mill was awash with reports Isuza had requested Ingwe to let him go so as to join Wazito FC who are on a strengthening mission since earning promotion to the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

"(Whyvonne) Isuza has not requested to leave the club as it has been widely rumoured. Any information concerning the team will be shared on our club's official channels," AFC Leopards said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Article continues below

Isuza was one of the joint Ingwe's top scorers at the end of last season scoring five goals.

Recently, defender Yusuf Mainge left AFC Leopards for a short loan stint with Slovakian side FK Pohronie. Ingwe have been busy in the ongoing transfer window and have already signed goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, defenders Robert Ayala and Soter Kayumba, midfielders Tresor Ndikumana and Vincent Habamahoro.

Hansel Ochieng and Ismail Diarra are the strikers signed by the 13-times KPL winners so far.