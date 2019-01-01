KPL Transfers: Aduda on Ojwang signing and Gor Mahia's other targets

Ojwang has signed a deal which will see him wear the Green Army's jersey for the next three seasons

have signed defender Maurice Ojwang from .

The club's Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda has confirmed they have completed the signing of the centre-back from the Kisumu-based outfit.

"It is true we have signed Ojwang and he will be with us for the next three years," Aduda told Goal in an interview.

Ojwang bolsters the Kenyan Premier League ( ) reigning champions while centre-back and club captain Harun Shakava is set to leave.

Then regarding the Umaru Kasumba speculation, Aduda has stated they intend not to sign any more foreign players. He also commented on the John Avire speculation.

"We intend not to bring any foreign player anymore as we have enough of them now. For Avire that is clearly not our intention to approach him," Aduda concluded.

Ojwang will link up with his former defensive teammates Onyango and Geoffrey Ochieng, midfielder Kenneth Muguna and Bernard Ondiek.

Gor Mahia have already signed Dennis Oalo, Elvis Ronack, Erick Ombija, Dickson Ambundo and David Mapigano and they were all were part of the team that participated unsuccessfully in the just concluded Cecafa Kagame Cup tournament in Rwanda.