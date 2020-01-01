KPL transfer window swings open as top clubs welcome period

Clubs in the top-flight welcome the window to sign new players as they get ready for the new season set for October

A number of Kenyan Premier League ( ) teams have welcomed the transfer window which started in the country on Monday.

The window will allow clubs to strengthen their weak areas ahead of the new KPL season which Goal understands will start in October.

President Elly Kalekwa is among the officials to have welcomed the transfer window which is set to run for 12 weeks until November 2.

“It gives us the chance to re-look at our squads again and make sure we have the right balance going into the new season,” Kalekwa told Goal on Monday.

“As a club, we have set a target of bringing on board five new players, most probably we will have three from local clubs and two from the foreign land, we have negotiated with most of them and now that the window is open, they should sign deals anytime soon.”

On whether ex- captain Musa Mohammed is still among the targets, Kalekwa said: “We are looking at many players, the technical bench gave a list of players they want us to sign, of course, we are also looking at Mohammed, but we will not force ourselves to sign him if he doesn’t want to take our offer.”

Kakamega chairman Cleophas Shimanyula says he will definitely beef up his squad now that the window is open.

“We were waiting for the window to open so that we can start talking to our targets and we now have the chance to start negotiations,” Shimanyula told Goal.

On whether they will let go off midfielder Peter Thiong’o, Shimanyula said: “We want to keep our squad and add a few players, we don’t want to let our key players leave and furthermore, it is AFC am told who want to sign Thiong’o but you know they don’t have money to sign the player.”

Gor Mahia coach Steven Polack maintained he will be cautious in this window despite losing a number of key players including Dickson Ambundo, Boniface Omondi, and defender Joash Onyango.

“I know the window just opened but do I have the money to sign new players? Polack posed a question to Goal. “I can only talk about new signings when the management gives me to bring in new players, we don’t have money and I don’t know how the situation will unfold.”

On the first day, AFC Leopards confirmed parting ways with striker Vincent Oburu, while Gor Mahia revealed defender Onyango is set to sign for Tanzanian giants Simba SC on a two-year deal.