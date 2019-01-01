KPL transfer rumours: Gor Mahia sign Dickson Ambundo on a year-long loan

Ambundo will reportedly sign a one-year loan deal with the KPL champions and could feature in the Cecafa Kagame tournament

have reportedly signed winger Dickson Ambundo from Alliance FC.

Ambundo's arrival would come hours after Singinda United and K'Ogalo announced they have reached a deal which will see goalkeeper David Mapigano join the Kenyan side.

Ambundo scored 12 goals for Alliance last season and could be part of the Gor Mahia's team which will travel to Rwanda for Cecafa Kagame Cup.

Meanwhile, after surviving a relegation scare, Posta have wielded the axe and dropped 10 players from their ranks.

Having survived a promotion-relegation tie against Nairobi Stima, Rangers are creating room for new players and have dropped experienced players like Jerry Santo and John Nairuka.

Earlier reports indicated Santo was set to join the team's technical bench after his retirement from active football. Winger Joseph Nyaga is reportedly set to retire too.

Herit Munga, Francis Manoah, Dennis Ongeri Bernard Arum, and goalkeepers Eliud Emase and Martin Lule are the other players dropped.

Rangers have already signed Cain Okeyo, Michael Luvutsi, and Jackson Dwang in the ongoing transfer window.

Elsewhere, after a season at Wazito FC, goalkeeper Vincent Misikhu has returned to Zoo.

Misikhu failed to dislodge Steve Njunge from Wazito's goal and a return to his former side might see him restored between the sticks once more.

Zoo survived relegation last season while Wazito won the National Super League title to return to the Kenyan Premier League.

Finally, have wished Cliff Nyakeya well at his new club, FC Masr of .

"This is what Mathare United is about. Cliff Nyakeya arrived at the club in June 2016 as an unknown teenager with lots of potentials and three seasons later he will be playing in the Egyptian top tier. Congratulations on your move to Al Masr," the club said in a post on their Facebook page.

Nyakeya scored 14 goals last season and was the fourth-most prolific striker in .