KPL Transfer Rumours: AFC Leopards target two, Okoth mourns Western Stima exits

A number of players have been linked with new clubs as the Powermen are about to lose key stars after KPLC quit as the sponsor

Former goalkeeper John Oyemba is being trailed by Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs and AFC .

Oyemba has been without a club since he was released by Kariobangi Sharks in January. AFC Leopards, with Benjamin Ochan who performed extremely well last season after keeping 13 clean sheets, want an experienced back-up for the Ugandan and now reports have it that they have set their eyes on the Tusker target Oyemba.

AFC Leopards have also been linked with Estone Esiye who is a former and Kakamega player.

A source close to KCB has indicated the club has sealed the signing of Henry Onyango from . KCB head coach Zedekiah Otieno is said to have been impressed by the striker and hopes the immediate former Western Stima forward will fill the void left by Stephen Waruru.

Apart from Waruru, Pascal Ogweno, left-back Omwenga, and striker Benson Amianda also left the Bankers.

Although Kakamega Homeboyz chairman Cleophas Shimanyula claimed they will not sign any new player after losing Peter Thiong’o to AFC Leopards, it has emerged Western Stima’s midfielder Abdalla Wankuru is their top target.

Kakamega Homeboyz maintained a close challenge against in the 2019/20 season before it was cancelled in March and coach Nicholas Muyoti would want a stronger side to mount a similar or better campaign in the next season.

Another Western Stima star Vitalis Akumu is also reportedly on his way to Kakamega Homeboyz.

An exodus is expected at Western Stima, another close source has told Goal defender Salim Hamisi has joined Premier League side Posta .

The Powermen found themselves in a tough financial environment when their parent sponsors - the Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) - withdrew their sponsorship.

Former striker Ronald Okoth has revealed his pain after seeing the massive player exit from Western Stima.

“Extremely sad to see my former club Western Stima struggle to hold on to its players after the unceremonious exit of their long time shirt sponsor KPLC,” Okoth said on a Facebook post.

“It’s my hope and dream to one day own a football club in the Kenya Premier League and also invest in such indomitable clubs with rich history like Western Stima.

“Hats off to all the club chairmens and club presidents as running a football club in our local setting is no mean feat.”

Finally, former Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno has emerged as a prime target for Sofapaka. Otieno had agreed to join Union Omaha of the US but the ongoing restrictions brought about by the coronavirus scourge is understood to have made travel arrangements extremely difficult.