KPL Transfer Rumours: AFC Leopards sign Benjamin Ochan

The reported arrival of Ochan means AFC Leopards have filled the void left by goalkeeper Erick Ndayishimiye who left the club at the end of June

AFC have reportedly secured the services of Ugandan goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan on a one-year contract.

Ochan's rumoured arrival follows the exit of goalkeeper Erick Ndayishimiye, who spent only one season with the Kenyan Premier League's ( ) second most successful club.

"Ochan will be playing at AFC Leopards for the next season. We had a number of offers on the table, but let us see how it progresses with the offer we decided to have," Ochan's representative is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards' football operations manager Tom Juma failed to confirm the reports, saying new players will be unveiled soon.

"Sincerely, I cannot talk about the players we have signed now. On Friday, the office shall unveil all the new players and at that juncture, I will be able to make a comment. For now, we are in camp at Mumias Sports Complex preparing the boys for the new season," Juma told Goal.

Ingwe's head coach Andre Casa Mbungo recently hinted the club might sign six or seven players after the departures of Wayi Yeka, Eric Ndayishimiye, Ivan Sekazza, Marcel Kaheza, Aziz Okaka, Paul Were, David Ochieng and Shami Kibwana.

The club has already acquired Burundian midfielder Tresor Ndikumana from Amagajju FC and striker Hansel Ochieng from .