KPL Transfer rumours: AFC Leopards eyeing ex-KCCA FC’s Mutyaba

Ingwe are yet to unveil any new players and have now been closely linked with the striker who recently left the Kassasiro Boys

Kenyan heavyweights AFC are reportedly eyeing Ugandan star Muzamir Mutyaba, who recently left Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC).

Ingwe are understood to be in dire need of an attacker since the departure of John Makwatta in January to Zesco United left a big hole in the striking department.

Coach Anthony Kimani is said to have listed the need to strengthen the area by bringing one who can help Elvis Rupia in the upcoming season.

More teams

The 13-time league winners are yet to confirm any new players up to this point.

Three Kenyan Premier League ( ) clubs are reportedly interested in Onduparaka FC striker Julius Malingumu.

According to reports, former KPL champions are in advanced talks with the Ugandan attacker even though and another unnamed KPL side have approached him.

Tusker will need to find a replacement for their previous top scorer Timothy Otieno, who has joined Zambian Super League side Napsa Stars.

Sofapaka have also been looking for a proper replacement for Umaru Kasumba who left in 2019 after scoring 17 goals for them. Ronald Okoth’s retirement is also thought to have jolted the 2009 KPL champions into quick action to find another attacker.

With reports linking the Brewers to Malingumu, rumours have it that coach Robert Matano has identified right-back Kevin Monyi as his primary transfer target.

Matano has already signed defender Christopher Oruchum from AFC Leopards as he aims to strengthen the defensive area.

Newly-promoted KPL side Bidco United have reportedly released seven players. Among the released are goalkeepers Franklin Mwendwa, Elix Otieno and former Thika United’s Eliud Emase.

Defender John Oginga, midfielder Collins Marita, winger Peter Mwangi and forward Anthony Kamei are the players who are said to have left the Thika-based club.

are in advanced talks to sign Moses Mudavadi. The U23 star is said to have been listed by the Sugar Millers as the main transfer target after he was released by coastal side .

Finally, National Super League (NSL) side Ushuru are reportedly in advanced talks with Levin Ochieng, Joseph Shikokoti and Shela Mandela of Nairobi Stima.

Nairobi Stima – just like their KPL counterparts Western Stima – are in a battle to keep their key playing assets after they lost the parent sponsor Kenya Power and Lighting Company.