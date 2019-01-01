KPL transfer rumours: AFC Leopards eye Burundi international Ndikumana

AFC Leopards' transfer activity is expected to intensify in the coming days after the club concluded the elections of key officials

Kenyan Premier League ( ) side AFC are closing in on the signing of Burundi international Tresor Ndikumana.

Ndikumana is reportedly ready to sign for the 13-time KPL champions, from Rwandan side Amagaju Nyamagabe, where the midfielder scored 10 goals last season.

Meanwhile, talks between AFC Leopards and are ongoing over the transfer of Rwanda international Soter Kayumba on a permanent basis.

Kayumba, who is currently in his home country, initially joined Ingwe on loan from Sofapaka in March, and was an ever-present in the club's starting XI under coach Andre Casa Mbungo thereafter.

Reports further indicate AFC Leopards expect to sign at least five experienced players in the ongoing transfer window in order to beef up the current squad.

The Nairobi-based outfit are expected to delve into the transfer market after it successfully held its June 23 elections, which had threatened to cause a divide in the management of the club.

Elsewhere, Kisumu-based have parted ways with four players - defender Samwel Olare, midfielders David Okello and Vincent Odongo, and forward Ian Otieno.

Their departure comes after Western Stima confirmed the signing of nine players in readiness for the upcoming 2019/20 season.

Kelvin Motsosi, Abdallah Wankuru, Kennedy Odhiambo and Apollo Otieno arrived from , and Villa Oramchan, Amos Kigadi, Lucas Waitere, Henry Onyango and Ian Motanda complete the list.