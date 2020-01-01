KPL Transfer news: The latest rumours from Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards, Wazito FC and all KPL teams

Goal takes a look at the latest transfer stories from the Kenyan Premier League during the summer transfer window

Marita ditches AFC in farewell message

Hours after the club lost the services of Dennis Sikhayi, AFC Leopards have also lost another key player.

Brian Marita has confirmed on his official Facebook page he has quit the cash-strapped Ingwe side but did not state his next move.

“To everyone at AFC Leopards, my teammates, to the staff and to all you the fans, thank you for your support throughout the time we've been together. God bless you. I wish you the best of luck for the future,” Marita wrote on his Facebook page.

Ingwe are currently struggling to pay players and the technical bench and recently lost their head coach Casa Mbungo.

The club’s key players among them midfielder Whyvonne Isuza havs also asked to leave the club.

Wazito FC sign Sikhayi from AFC Leopards

Wazito FC have completed the signing of three new players, among them Dennis Sikhayi from AFC Leopards.

The promoted side have confirmed on their official website they have also signed Kennedy ‘Daddy’ Owino and Dennis Ng’ang’a, who have joined from Commercial Bank ( ) FC.

“We are pleased to announce the signing of the three players on the Bosman ahead of the second phase of the season that begins on Saturday,” the club stated.

Speaking on the new arrivals, Wazito team manager Bramwell Makosti explained: “We wanted players who could improve our weak areas. We had identified areas that we needed to beef up and we went for players who we believe will make us stronger.

"The three are quality players and we are happy to have them on board, they definitely make us stronger than we were before.”

On his side, club CEO Dennis Gicheru stated that the management is backing the technical bench in the transfer market by getting the players they need so as to ensure on-pitch success.

sign Sebwato from Bright Stars

Sofapaka have completed the signing of goalkeeper Nicholas Sebwato from Ugandan Premier League side Bright Stars.

The 2009 Kenyan Premier League League ( ) champions are strengthening their team to continue pushing for the league title in the 2019/20 season.

A source close to the club has confirmed the arrival of the experienced shot-stopper who is set to take over from current keepers Richard Aimo and Isaiah Wakasala.

"It is true, we have completed the signing of Sebwato from Bright Stars FC," the source confirmed to Goal.

"We have agreed on a two-year deal with him and the official unveiling will be done on January 2, 2020. He is a good goalkeeper with massive experience, and his arrival will strengthen our goalkeeping department."

Sebwato has also played for SC Villa and Onduparaka FC in the past before Bright Stars FC snapped him up.

Batoto ba Mungu are set to bring on board more players after releasing strikers Phillip Muchuma, Juma Collins, Derrick Wafula, and Timonah Wanyonyi, as well as defender Musa Malunda.

Sofapaka confirm Baraza on a three-year deal

Sofapaka have confirmed coach John Baraza on a permanent deal, Goal can reveal.

The former Harambee Stars striker took over on an interim basis after they parted ways with Portuguese coach Divaldo Alves but he has now been confirmed as the coach on a three-year deal.

Batoto ba Mungu president Elly Kalekwa has confirmed to Goal they have given the former Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Golden Boot winner a permanent deal which will see him stay at the club until 2022.

“We have officially confirmed [Baraza] as the coach for the next three years,” Kalekwa told Goal. “He has proved he can handle the team and this can be seen from the recent club’s success after the exit of Alves.

“He [Baraza} understands Sofapaka players well and I have a feeling he can help us to challenge for the title. His contract can also be extended when it expires and it will go hand in hand with the results.”

Kalekwa also confirmed the club will announce their new signings in the next week.

“We have talked to several players as per the coach’s request and we will soon announce the new arrivals,” Kalekwa continued.

Yanga SC seal signing of striker

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have officially signed Yikpe Gislain Gnamien from Gor Mahia.

The Ivorian striker had skipped training with the Kenyan champions owing to unpaid salaries and he was later confirmed holding talks with the Tanzanian giants over a possible move.

Yanga have now confirmed the arrival of the striker, who will wear jersey number nine and has penned a two-year contract.

“We have officially agreed on terms to sign [Yikpe] from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia,” Yanga said in a statement on their official Facebook page.

“[Yikpe] will join us on a two-year contract which can also be renewed if he performs well. We want to welcome the striker to feel at home and wish him well as he starts his journey with this great club.”

On his part, Yikpe promised to help the club to chase for the targets they had set for the season.

Struggling Wazito FC release four players

Struggling Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Wazito FC have released four players following unconvincing displays since the start of the season.

Wazito shook the transfer market soon after their promotion to the top-tier but have found the going tough and have now released the former Gor Mahia duo of Karim Nizigiyimana and Abouba Sibomana.

Goalkeeper Gad Mathews and John Katua are the other players who have been released by the club just before the January transfer window opened.

Article continues below

The quartet was among 20 stars who were signed in the previous transfer window with the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions targetting the KPL trophy.

“[Karim] Nizigiyimana, [Abouba] Sibomana, [John] Katua and Gad Mathews have been given their release letters already. The club will look to have a better replacement during the short transfer window in January,” a source close to the club has revealed to Goal.

Sibomana was signed from Rwandese military side APR while Nizigiyimana returned to the KPL from Vipers SC, where he had signed a short-term deal since leaving Gor Mahia in February.