KPL Transfer News and Rumours: Sofapaka confirm Baraza on three-year deal

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer stories and rumours from the Kenyan Premier League during the window

Sofapaka have confirmed coach John Baraza on a permanent deal, Goal can reveal.

The former Harambee Stars striker took over on an interim basis after they parted ways with Portuguese coach Divaldo Alves but he has now been confirmed as the coach on a three-year deal.

Batoto ba Mungu president Elly Kalekwa has confirmed to Goal they have given the former Kenyan Premier League ( ) Golden Boot winner a permanent deal which will see him stay at the club until 2022.

“We have officially confirmed [Baraza] as the coach for the next three years,” Kalekwa told Goal. “He has proved he can handle the team and this can be seen from the recent club’s success after the exit of Alves.

“He [Baraza} understands Sofapaka players well and I have a feeling he can help us to challenge for the title. His contract can also be extended when it expires and it will go hand in hand with the results.”

Kalekwa also confirmed the club will announce their new signings in the next week.

“We have talked to several players as per the coach’s request and we will soon announce the new arrivals,” Kalekwa continued.

Yanga SC set to sign striker

Tanzanian giants Yanga SC are reportedly close to signing Gor Mahia striker Gislein Gnamien Yikpe.

Yikpe was signed by the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions at the beginning of this season and it seems the towering Ivorian forward has decided to cross borders and join Yanga.

Reports indicate Yikpe is already in ready to pen a deal with the record Vodacom Premier League (VPL) champions. The transfer window for the Tanzania Mainland league was opened on December 16 and will run until January 15.

Gor Mahia had signed the striker from SC Gagnoa in July to replace Jacques Tuyisenge, who had left for Angola to join Petro Atletico, and it seems they have lost him even before the KPL season enters its mid-season break.

If the reports turn out to be true, Yikpe will be Gor Mahia's third player to cross the border and join a Tanzanian side. Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata are those who are playing for the reigning champions after ditching the Kenyan champions in the recent past.

Struggling Wazito FC release four players

Struggling Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Wazito FC have released four players following unconvincing displays since the start of the season.

Wazito shook the transfer market soon after their promotion to the top-tier but have found the going tough and have now released the former Gor Mahia duo of Karim Nizigiyimana and Abouba Sibomana.

Goalkeeper Gad Mathews and John Katua are the other players who have been released by the club just before the January transfer window swings open.

The quartet was among 20 stars who were signed in the previous transfer window with the 2018/19 National Super League (NSL) champions targetting the KPL trophy.

“[Karim] Nizigiyimana, [Abouba] Sibomana, [John] Katua and Gad Mathews have been given their release letters already. The club will look to have a better replacement during the short transfer window in January,” a source close to the club has revealed to Goal.

Sibomana was signed from Rwandese military side APR while Nizigiyimana returned to the KPL from Vipers SC, where he had signed a short-term deal since leaving Gor Mahia in February.