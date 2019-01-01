KPL Transfer News & Rumours: Kasumba ditches Sofapaka for Zesco United

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer stories and rumours from the Kenyan Premier League during the ongoing window

Kasumba set to sign for Zesco United

Former striker Umaru Kasumba is on the verge of signing for Zambian club Zesco United.

Kasumba left the Kenyan Premier League ( ) side at the end of his contract in June 2019 and Goal understands the Ugandan is on his way to join the Zambian champions.

The former SC Villa striker leaves the KPL having scored 17 goals for Batoto ba Mungu in the 2018/19 season and was the third most lethal striker after Enosh Ochieng (21) of and Allan Wanga of Kakamega who scored 18 goals.

Shakava in Zambia to sign for Nkana FC

Outgoing captain Harun Shakava is set to join Zambian side Nkana FC.

A close source to the player has revealed to Goal the towering defender has all but agreed to join the Kitwe-based club.

In an exclusive interview with Goal before, Shakava had earlier confirmed his unwillingness to extend his current contract beyond December 2019 and it is now almost certain he will join the Faz Super League club.

Gor Mahia sign Shakava replacement

Gor Mahia have signed defender Maurice Ojwang from .

The club's Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda has confirmed to Goal they have completed the signing of the centre-back from the Kisumu-based outfit.

Ojwang bolsters the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) reigning champions while centre-back and club captain Harun Shakava is set to leave.

Whyvonne Isuza denies exit rumours

AFC midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has denied reports linking him with a move away from the club this transfer window.

Wazito were reported to have their eyes on the midfielder as they look to build an experienced side for the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season.

However, the former player has told Goal he will remain at Ingwe, who are looking to improve on their 11th-place finish from the previous term.

Wazito FC sign Harambee Stars defender

Wazito FC have confirmed the signing of Harambee Stars defender Bernard Ochieng.

Ochieng was part of the Harambee Stars team that took part in the (Afcon) in before elimination and will don the Wazito jersey in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) next season. The length of his contract has not been made public yet.

The central defender was 's captain before they were relegated to the National Super League at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Posta release 12 players

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Posta Rangers have confirmed the release of 12 players ahead of the upcoming season.

Confirming the development on a Facebook post, it is now clear goalkeepers Martin Lule and Eliud Emase are among the players who have ended their association with .

Former Simba SC and midfielder Jerry Santo is understood to have retired alongside John Nairuka when their contracts with the club ended.

AFC Leopards keen to sign John Avire

AFC Leopards have emerged as clear favourites to land striker John Avire from Sofapaka.

A source within the club has confirmed to Goal they have already opened talks with Batoto ba Mungu to acquire the services of the player, who featured for ’s Harambee Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in .

Avire was included in the Kenya squad at the expense of experienced strikers Jesse Were and Allan Wanga and went on to put a good show especially in the Group C match against which they won 3-2.