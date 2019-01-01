KPL Transfer News & Rumours: Kasumba ditches Sofapaka for Zesco United
Kasumba set to sign for Zesco United
Former Sofapaka striker Umaru Kasumba is on the verge of signing for Zambian club Zesco United.
Kasumba left the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side at the end of his contract in June 2019 and Goal understands the Ugandan is on his way to join the Zambian champions.
The former SC Villa striker leaves the KPL having scored 17 goals for Batoto ba Mungu in the 2018/19 season and was the third most lethal striker after Enosh Ochieng (21) of Ulinzi Stars and Allan Wanga of Kakamega Homeboyz who scored 18 goals.
Shakava in Zambia to sign for Nkana FC
Outgoing Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava is set to join Zambian side Nkana FC.
A close source to the player has revealed to Goal the towering defender has all but agreed to join the Kitwe-based club.
In an exclusive interview with Goal before, Shakava had earlier confirmed his unwillingness to extend his current contract beyond December 2019 and it is now almost certain he will join the Faz Super League club.
Gor Mahia sign Shakava replacement
Gor Mahia have signed defender Maurice Ojwang from Western Stima.
The club's Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda has confirmed to Goal they have completed the signing of the centre-back from the Kisumu-based outfit.
Ojwang bolsters the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) reigning champions while centre-back and club captain Harun Shakava is set to leave.
Whyvonne Isuza denies exit rumours
AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has denied reports linking him with a move away from the club this transfer window.
Wazito were reported to have their eyes on the midfielder as they look to build an experienced side for the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League (KPL) season.
However, the former Mathare United player has told Goal he will remain at Ingwe, who are looking to improve on their 11th-place finish from the previous term.
Wazito FC sign Harambee Stars defender
Wazito FC have confirmed the signing of Harambee Stars defender Bernard Ochieng.
Ochieng was part of the Harambee Stars team that took part in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt before elimination and will don the Wazito jersey in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) next season. The length of his contract has not been made public yet.
The central defender was Vihiga United's captain before they were relegated to the National Super League at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.
Read more.....
Posta Rangers release 12 players
Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side Posta Rangers have confirmed the release of 12 players ahead of the upcoming season.
Confirming the development on a Facebook post, it is now clear goalkeepers Martin Lule and Eliud Emase are among the players who have ended their association with Posta Rangers.
Former Simba SC and Tusker midfielder Jerry Santo is understood to have retired alongside John Nairuka when their contracts with the club ended.
AFC Leopards keen to sign John Avire
AFC Leopards have emerged as clear favourites to land striker John Avire from Sofapaka.
A source within the club has confirmed to Goal they have already opened talks with Batoto ba Mungu to acquire the services of the player, who featured for Kenya’s Harambee Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.
Avire was included in the Kenya squad at the expense of experienced strikers Jesse Were and Allan Wanga and went on to put a good show especially in the Group C match against Tanzania which they won 3-2.