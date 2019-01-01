KPL Transfer News & Rumours: AFC Leopards keen to sign Were, Kimani and Makwatta

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer stories and rumours from the Kenyan Premier League during the ongoing window

AFC keen to sign trio

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has confirmed they are in discussions to sign three players before the transfer window shuts.

Shikanda has revealed to Goal they are in talks to re-sign Paul Were, Kevin Kimani of and former striker John Mark Makwatta.

“The three are among the players we are looking at,” Shikanda told Goal on Friday.

“They are good players with quality which we need to compete well in the league this season. We are still talking but nothing is agreed yet. Remember the transfer window shuts down on September 1, so we still have a few days to tie the deals.”

Ingwe open their chase for the Kenyan Premier League ( ) title with a match against bogey side Kakamega ar Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday.

AFC Leopards are yet to beat Homeboyz in the last four matches and lost 3-0 at the same venue last season.

Ugandan midfielder returns to FC

Tusker FC have re-signed Ugandan midfielder Hashim Sempala barely one year after releasing him to .

The defensive midfielder struggled to make an impact while with the 18-time Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions and was released by the club.

The Ugandan international's future at Gor Mahia was thrown into doubt after the club signed Tanzanian keeper David Mapigano, Dickson Ambundo, Gislain Yikpe Gnamien, and Francis Afriyie to take the number of foreign players over the KPL quota.

Through their official portal , the Brewers have confirmed the arrival of the player.

“Tusker FC would like to confirm the signing of midfielder Hashim Sempala on a two-year deal. We welcome him back into the Brewers," read a short welcoming post.

Sempala's task will be to stabilise the midfield for the Brewers ahead of the 2019/20 kick-off.

Coincidentally, he might be in Robert Matano's team which face Gor Mahia on Saturday.

unveil six new signings

KPL side Sony Sugar have completed the signing of six players in the ongoing transfer window.

Sony Sugar lost several key players who helped them finish the 2018/19 season fifth and have now replaced them with another six.

Among those who have arrived at Awendo-based club is former Gor Mahia goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji.

Former Thika United duo of Timothy Luda and Collins Okumu have also signed with the Sugar Millers. Luda previously played for .

Humphrey Okoti, a former player at Sofapaka and joins former Wazito full-back Yusuf Mohamed on the list of new Sony Sugar players.

Former FC Talanta and Posta goalkeeper Brandon Obiero have also joined the club.

“All these players have joined us and we have given them contracts of different lengths,” a source close to the club has told Goal.

Sony Sugar have experienced a mass movement of players due to financial difficulties and those who left include former captain Enock Agwanda, Derrick Otanga, Kevin Omondi, Joshua Nyatini, Tobias Otieno, Jeconia Ogendo, Patrick Ochieng, Maxwell Otieno, and Steve Otieno.

They have also appointed James Nandwa to replace Patrick Odhiambo as head coach.

unveil 15 new players

Zoo FC have confirmed the signing of 15 players in the ongoing transfer window, Goal can reveal.

Vincent Misikhu, who returns from Wazito FC, is among the new players confirmed at the Kericho-based side.

Misikhu had left for Wazito FC last season to play in the National Super League (NSL) and he returns alongside former teammates including defender Eugene Ambulwa and Collins Neto.

Edwin Namasakha, who is the younger brother to Danson Chetambe, who left to join Bandari, is among the new players arriving at Kericho Green Stadium. Seven players have been promoted from the club's youth system set up.

Bernard Arap Too (unattached), Dennis Ongeri (from ), Collins Neto Ogot (unattached), Edwin Namasaka (unattached), Alex Onchwari (Narok Chapa Dimba), Eugene Ambulwa (Wazito FC), Vincent Misikhu (Wazito FC) and Norman Werunga (Mount United).

Players who earned promotion from the academy side are Otiso Fredrick, Onchonga Joseph, Danson Kiprono, Festus Mutai, Marende Luvai, Murabwa Matini and Sammy Ggolola.

Wazito FC add two more signings

Wazito FC have confirmed the signings of Michael Oduor and Johnstone Omurwa.

Oduor joins from Sofapaka while Omurwa returns from Mathare United. The two signings mark the club's continued mission to strengthen before the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) 2019/20 season starts.

Omurwa had joined the club after finishing his secondary school education in 2017 but left for Mathare United in 2018.

“Wazito Football Club is delighted to announce the signing of [Michael] Oduor Lumumba from Sofapaka FC on a long-term deal,” Wazito FC announced on their website .

“We are pleased to announce that [Johnstone] Omurwa has rejoined the club from Mathare United, penning a long-term contract,” the club said in regard to Omurwa's return.

The club's sporting director Solomon Alubala has hailed the duo for joining the club.

“He [Odour] is a good young player and we are happy to have him on board because we want to develop a good team for the future. He is still growing and we will give him room and the right environment to develop further,” Alubala said about Oduor.

“I think he [Omurwa] has also matured for the last two years, he will definitely improve further. He will be part and parcel of the exciting project we are undertaking.”

Oduor is an attacking midfielder while Omurwa played as a defensive midfielder earlier in his career but was used as a central defender by Francis Kimanzi at Mathare United.

Sofapaka raid for four players

Kenya Premier League (KPL) side Sofapaka have completed the signings of four Ugandan internationals.

The Ugandans have joined the 2009 KPL champions to replace key players who parted ways with the club in the ongoing transfer window.

The new players include midfielder Mohammed Kasirye, who has turned out for Paidha Black Angels in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) while defender Musa Malunda has played for Vipers SC and Azam FC of .

Goalkeeper Jimmy Kanalukya has been signed from Bright Stars and is expected to fill the void left by Justin Ndikumana, who signed for Bandari.

“We are glad to announce the signing of Ugandan quartet [Allan] Katwe, [Mohammed] Kasirye, [Musa] Malunda and [Jimmy] Kanakulya. Welcome to Batoto ba Mungu gents," the club confirmed on their Facebook page .

Sofapaka have already completed the signing of former Gor Mahia midfielder Cercidy Okeyo, Timonah Wanyonyi and Brian Nyakan from relegated and Philip Muchuma from Sugar.

Mike Oduor, Ibrahim Kajuba, John Avire, Dennis Odhiambo, Justin Micho, Ndikumana, Pistone Mutamba, Cliff Kasuti and Umaru Kasumba are the players who have already left the Nairobi-based club after playing pivotal roles last season.

capture Odhiambo from Sofapaka

Kenyan Premier League (KPL) side KCB have confirmed the signing of Dennis Odhiambo from Sofapaka.

The signing of the Harambee Stars midfielder ends speculation the player was headed to Gor Mahia after terminating his contract with Batoto ba Mungu in July.

Odhiambo asked Sofapaka to end his contract and the two parties mutually agreed to end their association. The Bankers have also signed goalkeeper Allan Owiny, formerly of Mathare United.

“We have signed them on principle as we await the process to be completed on Monday. Both players have been offered a contract which could run for two years,” KCB team manager Bramwell Simiyu told Goal .

Odhiambo's form at club level translated to his time at the national team where he became a trusted defensive midfielder by sacked Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne in both the (Afcon) tournament in in 2019 and in the African Nations Championship (Chan) against Tanzania.

Stephen Waruru, Ian Motanda, Enock Agwanda, Moses Odhiambo, Pascal Ogweno, and Steven Onyango are the players who have crossed over to join the Bankers before the 2019/20 season starts.

Bandari sign defender from Homeboyz

Kakamega Homeboyz defender Sosthenes Idah has agreed to join Bandari.

Idah, who joined Homeboyz from Thika United in 2018, could be announced by the Dockers before the week ends.

Bandari are strengthening ahead of the new Kenyan Premier League (KPL) 2019/20 season as they also participate in the Caf Confederation Cup.

"Idah's deal could be made official any time soon after he and the club concluded transfer talks," a source privy to the development has told Goal .

Bandari have signed midfielder Danson Chetambe, goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana and winger Cliff Kasuti already.

Homeboyz capture Etyang from

Kakamega Homeboyz have acquired the services of striker Stephen Etyang from Nzoia Sugar, Goal can also report.

"Etyang has left for Homeboyz on a two-year deal and has also been training with his new club," a source at the club confirmed to Goal .

Nzoia Sugar have lost Vincent Ngesa and Gabriel Wandera to Tusker and Elvis Ronack to Gor Mahia in the ongoing transfer window.

AFC Leopards raid Tusker for defender

AFC Leopards have confirmed the signing of Collins Shivachi from AFC Leopards.

Shivachi is the third defender the club has roped in after Soter Kayumba and Robert Ayala were signed from Sofapaka and Sony Sugar, respectively.

Ingwe have also completed the signing of Vincent Wanda from Vihiga Bullets. Wanda has played for defunct Palos FC and National Super League side before.

AFC Leopards have now taken their number of new signings to 10 in the ongoing transfer window.

KCB eye former Sofapaka player

KCB are in talks with former Sofapaka midfielder Dennis Odhiambo with an aim of signing him.

The midfielder terminated his contract with Batoto ba Mungu a few weeks ago over a breach of contract, and several clubs have shown interest in acquiring his services.

The Bankers, who have already signed top names like Enock Agwanda and Stephen Waruru who coincidentally are former Sofapaka players, are among the favourites to sign Odhiambo.

KCB are currently under the tutelage Zedekiah Otieno, who took the position of former coach Frank Ouna, with Patrick Odhiambo taking the assistant coach's position.

Goal understands the two have a target of helping the team finish in the top three positions.

Shakava in Zambia to sign for Nkana FC

Outgoing Gor Mahia captain Harun Shakava is set to join Zambian side Nkana FC.

A close source to the player has revealed to Goal the towering defender has all but agreed to join the Kitwe-based club.

In an exclusive interview with Goal , Shakava had earlier confirmed his unwillingness to extend his current contract beyond December 2019 and it is now clearer he will join the Faz Super League club.

Gor Mahia sign Shakava replacement

Gor Mahia have signed defender Maurice Ojwang from .

The club's Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda has confirmed to Goal they have completed the signing of the centre-back from the Kisumu-based outfit.

Ojwang bolsters the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) reigning champions while centre-back and club captain Harun Shakava is set to leave.

Whyvonne Isuza denies exit rumours

AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has denied reports linking him with a move away from the club this transfer window.

Wazito were reported to have their eyes on the midfielder as they look to build an experienced side for the 2019/20 KPL season.

However, the former Mathare United player has told Goal he will remain at Ingwe , who are looking to improve on their 11th-place finish from the previous term.

Wazito FC sign Harambee Stars defender

Wazito FC have confirmed the signing of Harambee Stars defender Bernard Ochieng.

Ochieng was part of the Harambee Stars team that took part in the Africa Cup of Nations in before elimination and will don the Wazito jersey in the KPL next season. The length of his contract has not been made public yet.

The central defender was Vihiga United's captain before they were relegated to the National Super League at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Read more ...

Posta Rangers release 12 players

Posta Rangers have confirmed the release of 12 players ahead of the upcoming season.

Confirming the development on a Facebook post, it is now clear goalkeepers Martin Lule and Eliud Emase are among the players who have ended their association with Posta Rangers.

Former Simba SC and Tusker midfielder Jerry Santo is understood to have retired, alongside John Nairuka, when their contracts with the club ended.

Article continues below

AFC Leopards keen to sign John Avire

AFC Leopards have emerged as clear favourites to land striker John Avire from Sofapaka.

A source within the club has confirmed to Goal they have already opened talks with Batoto ba Mungu to acquire the services of the player, who featured for Kenya’s Harambee Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Avire was included in the Kenya squad at the expense of experienced strikers Jesse Were and Allan Wanga and went on to put a good show especially in the Group C match against Tanzania, which they won 3-2.