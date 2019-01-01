KPL Transfer News & Rumours: AFC Leopards confirm Collins Shivachi from Tusker

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer stories and rumours from the Kenyan Premier League during the ongoing window

AFC raid for defender

AFC Leopards have confirmed the signing of Collins Shivachi from AFC Leopards.

Shivachi is the third defender the club has roped in after Soter Kayumba and Robert Ayala were signed from and , respectively.

Ingwe have also completed the signing of Vincent Wanda from Vihiga Bullets. Wanda has played for defunct Palos FC and National Super League side before.

AFC Leopards have now taken their number of new signings to 10 in the ongoing transfer

eye former Sofapaka player

KCB are in talks with former Sofapaka midfielder Dennis Odhiambo with an aim of signing him.

The midfielder terminated his contract with Batoto ba Mungu a few weeks ago over a breach of contract, and several clubs have shown interest in acquiring his services.

The Bankers, who have already signed top names like Enock Agwanda and Stephen Waruru who coincidentally are former Sofapaka players, are among the favourites to sign Odhiambo.

KCB are currently under the tutelage Zedekiah Otieno, who took the position of former coach Frank Ouna, with Patrick Odhiambo taking the assistant coach's position.

Goal understands the two have a target of helping the team finish in the top three positions.

Shakava in Zambia to sign for Nkana FC

Outgoing captain Harun Shakava is set to join Zambian side Nkana FC.

A close source to the player has revealed to Goal the towering defender has all but agreed to join the Kitwe-based club.

In an exclusive interview with Goal, Shakava had earlier confirmed his unwillingness to extend his current contract beyond December 2019 and it is now clearer he will join the Faz Super League club.

Gor Mahia sign Shakava replacement

Gor Mahia have signed defender Maurice Ojwang from .

The club's Chief Executive Officer Lordvick Aduda has confirmed to Goal they have completed the signing of the centre-back from the Kisumu-based outfit.

Ojwang bolsters the Kenyan Premier League ( ) reigning champions while centre-back and club captain Harun Shakava is set to leave.

Whyvonne Isuza denies exit rumours

AFC Leopards midfielder Whyvonne Isuza has denied reports linking him with a move away from the club this transfer window.

Wazito were reported to have their eyes on the midfielder as they look to build an experienced side for the 2019/20 KPL season.

However, the former player has told Goal he will remain at Ingwe, who are looking to improve on their 11th-place finish from the previous term.

Wazito FC sign Harambee Stars defender

Wazito FC have confirmed the signing of Harambee Stars defender Bernard Ochieng.

Ochieng was part of the Harambee Stars team that took part in the in before elimination and will don the Wazito jersey in the KPL next season. The length of his contract has not been made public yet.

The central defender was Vihiga United's captain before they were relegated to the National Super League at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

Posta release 12 players

Posta Rangers have confirmed the release of 12 players ahead of the upcoming season.

Confirming the development on a Facebook post, it is now clear goalkeepers Martin Lule and Eliud Emase are among the players who have ended their association with .

Former Simba SC and Tusker midfielder Jerry Santo is understood to have retired, alongside John Nairuka, when their contracts with the club ended.

AFC Leopards keen to sign John Avire

AFC Leopards have emerged as clear favourites to land striker John Avire from Sofapaka.

A source within the club has confirmed to Goal they have already opened talks with Batoto ba Mungu to acquire the services of the player, who featured for ’s Harambee Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in .

Avire was included in the Kenya squad at the expense of experienced strikers Jesse Were and Allan Wanga and went on to put a good show especially in the Group C match against , which they won 3-2.